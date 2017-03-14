BEIJING, March 14 Political tension between
China and Taiwan has affected cooperation on safety standards
leading to a large number of cosmetic and food imports being
stopped from entering China, the head of China's quality
watchdog said on Tuesday.
China deems Taiwan a wayward province to be taken back by
force if necessary, though proudly democratic Taiwan has shown
no interest in being ruled by autocratic China.
China is deeply suspicious of Taiwan President Tsai Ing-wen,
who took office last May, believing she wants to push for the
island's independence, a red line for Beijing. Tsai says she
wants to maintain peace with China.
Beijing has cut off official communication with Taipei
because Tsai has refused to accept China's view that the island
is a part of China, and has put pressure on the trade-reliant
island diplomatically and economically.
China's quality chief Zhi Shuping told reporters on the
sidelines of China's annual meeting of parliament that, although
cosmetic and food imports do not account for a large percentage
of China's imports from Taiwan, a large number of imports of
those products were substandard.
"Originally we had lots of cooperation, but now certainly it
has been obstructed. Some information is not as smooth as it had
been in the past," Zhi said, referring to the period after Tsai
took office.
Things would get better if Taiwan recognised the "1992
consensus", he said.
The "1992 consensus", agreed with Taiwan's previous
China-friendly Nationalist government, acknowledges Taiwan and
China are part of a single China, but allows both sides to
interpret who is the ruler.
"Communication would be a lot smoother," Zhi said. "We all
belong to one China, and blood is thicker than water."
Defeated Nationalist forces fled to Taiwan in 1949 after
losing a civil war with the Communists.
Some Taiwanese companies also don't really understand
China's standards, Zhi said, and Taiwan's own quality standards
have weak points and loopholes.
"We give feedback on each batch, but rectification is not
good enough," he said.
"We treat everyone in the world the same when it comes to
safety. Brothers are brothers, but principles are principles.
Just because you're a brother doesn't mean we make things easier
for you," he Zhi said.
There have been repeated safety scandals over made-in-China
goods, from tainted baby milk formula and rotten meat to fake
rice and toxic toothpaste, unsettling consumers around the
world, including in Taiwan.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Paul Tait)