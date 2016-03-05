BEIJING, March 5 China aims to become a world
leader in advanced industries such as semiconductors and in the
next generation of chip materials, robotics, aviation equipment
and satellites, the government said in its blueprint for
development between 2016 and 2020.
In its new draft five-year development plan unveiled on
Saturday, Beijing also said it aims to use the internet to
bolster a slowing economy and make the country a cyber power.
Innovation is the primary driving force for China's
development, Premier Li Keqiang said in a speech at the start of
the annual full session of parliament.
China is hoping to marry its tech sector's nimbleness and
ability to gather and process mountains of data to make other,
traditional areas of the economy more advanced and efficient,
with an eye to shoring up its slowing economy and helping
transition to a growth model that is driven more by services and
consumption than by exports and investment.
This policy, known as "Internet Plus", also applies to
government, health care and education.
As technology has come to permeate every layer of Chinese
business and society, controlling technology and using
technology to exert control have become key priorities for the
government.
China will implement its "cyber power strategy", the
five-year plan said, underscoring the weight Beijing gives to
controlling the Internet, both for domestic national security
and the aim of becoming a powerful voice in international
governance of the web.
China aims to increase Internet control capabilities, set up
a network security review system, strengthen cyberspace control
and promote a multilateral, democratic and transparent
international Internet governance system, according to the plan.
Since President Xi Jinping came to power in early 2013, the
government has increasingly reined in the Internet, seeing the
web as a crucial domain for controlling public opinion and
eliminating anti-Communist Party sentiment.
China will "strengthen the struggle against enemies in
online sovereign space and increase control of online public
sentiment," said the plan.
It will also "perfect cybersecurity laws and legislation".
Such laws and regulations have sparked fear amongst foreign
businesses operating in China, and prompted major powers to
express concern to Beijing over three new or planned laws,
including one on counterterrorism.
These laws codify sweeping powers for the government to
combat perceived threats, from widespread censorship to
heightened control over certain technologies.
(Reporting by Paul Carsten; Editing by Kim Coghill)