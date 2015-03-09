(Corrects typo in paragraph 1)
By Ben Blanchard
BEIJING, March 9 Exiled Tibetan spiritual leader
the Dalai Lama is profaning Buddhism by suggesting that he will
not be reincarnated when he dies, the Chinese-appointed governor
of Tibet said on Monday, in some of China's strongest comments
to date on the subject.
Tibetan Buddhism holds that the soul of a senior lama is
reincarnated in the body of a child on his death. China says the
tradition must continue and it must approve the next Dalai Lama.
But the Nobel peace laureate, who fled his homeland in 1959
after an abortive uprising against Chinese rule, has said he
thinks the title could end when he dies.
He has also stated that he will not be reborn in China if
Tibet is not free and that no one, including China, has the
right to choose his successor "for political ends".
Speaking on the sidelines of the annual meeting of
parliament, Tibet governor Padma Choling accused the Dalai Lama
of flip-flopping with his various pronouncements on the issue,
and of hypocrisy seeing as he himself was reincarnated.
"If the central government had not approved it, how could he
have become the 14th Dalai Lama? He couldn't. It has a serious
procedure," Padma Choling, an ethnic Tibetan himself, told
reporters.
"I think that, in fact, he is profaning religion and Tibetan
Buddhism," he said, adding that the Dalai Lama was trying to
usurp Beijing's right to decide.
"If he says no reincarnation then no reincarnation?
Impossible. Nobody in Tibetan Buddhism would agree to that," he
added. "We must respect history, respect and not profane Tibetan
Buddhism."
Exiles worry that China might just simply appoint their own
successor. In 1995, after the Dalai Lama named a boy in Tibet as
the reincarnation of the previous Panchen Lama, the second
highest figure in Tibetan Buddhism, China put that boy under
house arrest and installed another in his place.
Many Tibetans spurn the Chinese-appointed Panchen Lama as a
fake.
China's officially atheist Communist Party says it has
inherited the right of the old emperors to sign off on
reincarnations, though how important the custom was is
historically disputed.
China routinely rejects criticism of its policies in Tibet,
saying its rule, since Communist Chinese troops "peacefully
liberated" the region in 1950, ended serfdom and brought
development to a backward, poverty-stricken region.
Beijing says the Dalai Lama, who fled to India after the
1959 uprising, is a "wolf in sheep's clothing" who seeks to use
violent methods to establish an independent Tibet. The Dalai
Lama says he only wants genuine autonomy for Tibet and denies
advocating independence or violence.
(Editing by Nick Macfie)