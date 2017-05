China's Premier Li Keqiang arrives for a news conference after the closing ceremony of China's National People's Congress (NPC) at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, March 15, 2017. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj

BEIJING Premier Li Keqiang said on Wednesday that China supports globalisation and free trade and will quicken the pace of opening its economy.

China will participate in regional free trade pacts, Li said at his annual news conference at the end of the annual meeting of China's parliament.

