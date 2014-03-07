* Target is for total trade to grow 7.5 pct
* Jan exports strong, Feb trade data due on Saturday
* China will study easing some foreign-investment limits
BEIJING, March 7 China is fully confident of
achieving its target of 7.5 percent growth in total trade this
year, the commerce minister said on Friday, citing an improving
global economic environment and strong fundamentals in emerging
markets.
The minister, Gao Hucheng, also told a media briefing on the
sidelines of China's annual parliament session that China will
take more measures to improve the environment for foreign
investment.
"We think the recovery in the global economy in 2014,
especially the recovery in developed economies as demand
rebounds, will help China's exports," Gao said.
China has targeted 7.5 percent growth in total trade in
2014. That is lower than last year's target of 8 percent, which
was missed as 2013 exports and imports combined grew 7.6
percent.
Strong trade data in January, with import growth hitting a
six-month high, has eased fears of a deepening economic
slowdown. February trade data will be released on Saturday. A
Reuters poll sees exports growing 6.8 percent from a year
earlier.
Gao noted that China would study easing restrictions on
foreign investment in some industries, including increasing the
percentage of shares foreigners can hold in ventures.
Asked about the investment environment in China, Gao said
surveys showed over 90 percent foreign companies would like to
continue to increase investment in China.
"We will make more effort to create an open and clear legal
environment, an efficient and convenient administrative
environment and to push fair competition in the market," Gao
said.
He added that to attract more foreign investment to China's
less-developed western areas, the ministry will streamline
policies and cut red tape for investors who want to move to the
region from eastern China.
China drew $10.76 billion in foreign direct investment (FDI)
in January, up 16.1 percent from a year earlier, a sign that
confidence in the world's second-largest economy remains
firm.