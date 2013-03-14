By Sui-Lee Wee
BEIJING, March 14 China's parliament formally
elected heir-in-waiting Xi Jinping president on Thursday,
completing the country's second orderly political succession
since the Communist Party took power in 1949.
The largely rubber-stamp National People's Congress chose Xi
in a tightly scripted ceremony at the Great Hall of the People
in central Beijing, putting the final seal of approval on a
generational transition of power.
Xi was appointed party and military chief - where real power
lies - in November.
The 59-year-old was also elected head of the Central
Military Commission, a parallel government post to the party's
top military position which he already holds, ensuring that he
has full power over the party, state and armed forces.
There was virtually no opposition among the carefully
selected legislators to Xi becoming president. Xi drew just one
no vote and three abstentions from the almost 3,000 delegates.
Xi bowed deeply and shook hands with his predecessor Hu
Jintao upon the announcement of the result, carried live on
state television. Xi and Hu exchanged a few inaudible words.
Li Yuanchao was also elected vice president, confirming an
earlier Reuters story.
There were five other candidates put forth for the
vice-presidential position including Wang Yang, the reformist
former party chief of southern Guangdong province, and
propaganda tsar Liu Yunshan. Xi had fended off a bid by
influential former president Jiang Zemin to install Liu, a
source with ties to the leadership said.
Vice Premier Li Keqiang is set to succeed Premier Wen Jiabao
in a similarly scripted vote on Friday.
Hu, 70, relinquished the presidency after serving the
maximum two five-year terms.
Hu's accession to president a decade ago marked Communist
China's first peaceful transition of power. Violent events such
as the Cultural Revolution and the 1989 Tiananmen crackdown on
pro-democracy demonstrators overshadowed previous hand-overs.
HOPES IN XI
Since taking up the much more powerful post of party chief
last November, Xi has focused on fighting corruption and
promoting austere practices such as banning senior military
officers from holding alcohol-fuelled banquets.
Many Chinese hope Xi will bring change in a country that has
risen to become the world's second-biggest economy but is marred
by deepening income inequality, corruption and environmental
destruction left over from the administration of Hu and Wen.
For Yan Chengzhong, a delegate to the legislature, the most
pressing task for Xi's government is to clean up the
environment.
"I come from Shanghai, where there are 6,000 dead pigs
floating in the river. It speaks to how fragile the ecological
environment is," said Yan, who said he had submitted a proposal
to the legislature urging government transparency on the
environment.
"At this meeting, there've been very strong voices
concerning the condemnation of the bad environmental situation,"
Yan said. "I think these kinds of voices can be accepted by the
new authorities. It's a favourable opportunity for the new
leaders to do something different."
Gong Funeng, a delegate from the southwestern province of
Sichuan, said: "The most challenging problem that the government
faces now is on implementing political reform and fighting
corruption."
Xi inherits a constituency that is more distrustful of
government and well-versed at using the Internet to criticise
their leaders.
At the same time, his administration must deal with a
slowdown in economic growth, juggle the urgent task of calming a
frothy housing market, defuse local government debt risks and
wean China off its addiction to investment-led expansion.
Xi will also have to deal with an increasingly provocative
North Korea and tension with the United States, Japan and
Southeast Asia.
The son of reformist former vice premier and parliament
vice-chairman Xi Zhongxun, Xi has used state media to craft a
folksy, low-key image, often using plain language, in contrast
with predecessors who often clogged speeches with party jargon.
But Xi's administration has indicated that the party, which
values stability above all else, continues to brook no challenge
to its power.
Prominent dissident Hu Jia told Reuters police summoned him
on Wednesday afternoon on a charge of "provoking quarrels and
making trouble".
Hu said he believed it could be due to him organising visits
by activists to the home of Liu Xia, the wife of jailed Nobel
Laureate Liu Xiaobo, who has been under house arrest since Liu's
award.
"Or it could also be that during the parliament session,
I've published numerous critical opinions of the Communist
Party," he said.