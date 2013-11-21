BEIJING Nov 21 China's ruling Communist Party
has banned officials from using public funds to buy new year
celebration items ranging from alcohol to fireworks, in
Beijing's latest step in a crackdown on waste and graft.
The order extends to New Year's Day and the Lunar New Year,
or Spring Festival, as it is widely known in China, state news
agency Xinhua said on Thursday, citing the party's
anti-corruption watchdog, the Central Commission for Discipline
Inspection.
"During the festivals, the scenario of using public funds to
give gifts is widespread, an improper atmosphere is prevalent,
the masses have expressed strong opinions," Xinhua said.
Flowers, food and tobacco are the other items officials are
barred from buying with public funds.
The order covers government and party departments,
state-owned enterprises and financial institutions, although an
exception will be made for people who want to "console" others
and employees in financial difficulties, Xinhua said.
During the Lunar New Year, many Chinese set off fireworks
and firecrackers over the one-week period, filling the sky at
night with brightly coloured explosions and smoke.
Chinese President Xi Jinping has sought to address growing
public anger at the illegal or unethical behaviour of party
officials, especially those with flamboyant lifestyles, often
seen as a sign they are corrupt.
Since taking office in March, Xi has called corruption a
threat to the party's survival and vowed to go after powerful
"tigers" as well as lowly "flies".
(Reporting by Sui-Lee Wee; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)