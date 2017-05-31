BEIJING May 31 China's central bank said on Wednesday that its holdings of short foreign currency positions in forwards and futures versus the yuan shrank in April.

The People's Bank of China held $11.544 billion of such positions with commercial banks as of the end of April, down from $12.09 billion one month earlier, official data showed.

Wednesday's data also showed that $5.5 billion of short foreign currency positions were due to mature in up to one month.

China started to report the data early last year, following speculation the central bank was using currency swaps and other derivatives to intervene in offshore forex markets to prop up the yuan.

The yuan weakened against the dollar by 0.2 percent in April. (Reporting by Beijing Monitoring Desk and Winni Zhou; Editing by Shri Navaratnam)