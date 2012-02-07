BEIJING Feb 7 Banks must provide loans to first-home buyers, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) said in a statement on Tuesday, the first time the central bank has explicitly directed the country's lenders to be generous to mortgage applicants.

To encourage banks to aid the economy's weak points, the central bank also told banks to lend more to the agricultural sector and areas that are vital to people's living as a way to better serve the real economy, according to the statement on PBOC website (www.pbc.gov.cn).

It added that China will push forward asset securitisation in 2012 and will encourage the development of "safe, simple and appropriate" financial derivatives. (Reporting by Zhou Xin, Langi Chiang and Kevin Yao; Editing by Ken Wills)