PANAMA CITY, March 17
PANAMA CITY, March 17 China will speed up
reforms to open up its capital account now that People's Bank of
China Governor Zhou Xiaochuan has been reappointed, a senior
central bank official said on Sunday.
PBOC Deputy Governor Yi Gang said China was pushing ahead
with reforms to markets and the capital account, which remain
tightly controlled, amid market demand for freer access to the
tightly managed yuan currency.
"We are making tremendous progress in the capital account
convertibility," he told Reuters on the sidelines of
Inter-American Development Bank meetings in Panama.
"The process will be sped up now (that the governor has been
approved.)"
Zhou, who took the helm of the PBOC in 2002, was reappointed
on Saturday. He has led the drive to liberalize interest rates
and abolish the yuan's peg to the U.S. dollar, a step along the
path to turning it into a global currency.
Yi said China was also close to finalizing new or renewed
currency swap agreements with Brazil, Argentina and Britain.
These promote use of the yuan in trade and investment.
"We are looking forward to signing a local currency swap
with Brazil in the near future," he said.
"We are in the process of talking with Argentina and trying
to renew that swap agreement. We are negotiating that swap
agreement, and also it won't take too long."
China has bilateral currency swap agreements with countries
including Singapore, Australia and Argentina, which was
originally agreed upon in 2009 for a three-year period, allowing
trade deals to be settled in local currencies.
