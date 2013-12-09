SHANGHAI Dec 9 Chinese regulators reaffirmed
commitments to widen the yuan's trading band at the appropriate
time, the official China Securities Journal reported on Monday,
citing deputy central bank governor Pan Gongsheng.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) will also introduce more
types of investors and products into the foreign exchange
market, and gradually set up a mechanism for market forces to
set interest rates, the paper said.
Pan was quoted saying the PBOC would gradually deregulate
capital markets, aiming to eventually manage capital flows using
a "negative list" system, and scrap the current quotas system
for both inbound and outbound investors when time is ripe.
Forex traders and analysts have been waiting for China to
widen the yuan's trading band from the current range of 1
percent either side of the official daily midpoint rate.
However, a steady rally in the yuan appears to have
dissuaded regulators from doing so just now.
On Sunday, the central bank released guidelines for
financial institutions issuing interbank certificates of
deposit, the latest step in its plans to let market forces
determine interest rates.
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Pete Sweeney; Editing by John
Mair)