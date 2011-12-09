BEIJING Dec 9 China's central bank plans
to create a new vehicle to manage investment funds worth a total
of $300 billion to improve returns on the world's largest
stockpile of foreign exchange reserves, a source with knowledge
of the matter told Reuters.
The vehicle would operate two funds, one targeting
investments in the United States and the other focused on
Europe, said the source, who asked not to be named because of
the sensitivity of the matter.
The vehicle's goal is to make more aggressive overseas
investments for higher returns, said the source along with a
second, independent source, who also declined to be named.
Details of the venture are still under discussion, but key
personnel for managing the venture have been agreed upon, the
sources said.
The investment vehicle would be affiliated with China's
State Administration of Foreign Exchange (SAFE), the part of the
central bank in charge of the daily management of China's $3.2
trillion in foreign exchange reserves.
One of the funds would be named Hua Mei, or China-US, for
investments in the United States, and the other is named Hua Ou,
or China-Europe, for investments in European markets.
The style of the funds will be similar to the low-key Hong
Kong-based Hua An, also known in English as SAFE Investment
Company Ltd, said the source, through which SAFE has purchased
stocks in dozens of overseas listed companies.
The People's Bank of China, the central bank, was not
immediately available for comment.
China's leaders have said recently that they will seek
investments in the real economies of the United States and
Europe, apart from their routine investments in government debt.
The second source said the new venture would likely be based
in Shanghai and may also sell yuan bonds in the domestic market.
"The company will issue yuan bonds," the source said. "Then
it can use the yuan to buy foreign currency from the central
bank or even commercial banks for overseas investment."
When China created the China Investment Corp (CIC), the
country's sovereign wealth fund, in 2007, China's Ministry of
Finance issued 1.55 trillion yuan special yuan bonds to swap
yuan for $200 billion worth of foreign currency from SAFE as the
initial batch of funds for CIC to manage.
A similar arrangement is expected for the new vehicle.
CIC, which operates independently of the central bank,
recorded a 11.7 percent investment return in 2010. It has been
applying for new funds from SAFE as it has developed its
portfolio.
In a public speech in April 2011, Chinese central bank
governor Zhou Xiaochuan said that China may set up new ventures
to manage its foreign exchange reserves.
"Don't put all your eggs in one basket," Zhou said. "One
option is to create some new ventures to try new investment
styles and fields."