* Primary dealers will be allowed to bid for reverse repos
daily
* Previously limited to Monday, Wednesday
* Signal that c.bank preparing to increase frequency of open
market ops - traders
* Increases flexibility in management of short-term money
supply
By Lu Jianxin and Pete Sweeney
SHANGHAI, Jan 18 China's central bank will
permit 12 primary dealers, including most large- and mid-sized
Chinese banks, to bid for bond repurchase agreements on a
short-term basis, it said on Friday, increasing the flexibility
with which regulators manage short-term liquidity.
Up until now, primary dealers have only been permitted to
bid for reverse repos on Mondays and Wednesdays, a day prior to
regular weekly open market operations conducted by the People's
Bank of China (PBOC) on Tuesdays and Thursdays, when business is
actually transacted.
Traders said the latest move will allow them to bid on a
daily basis.
The PBOC, in a notice on its website, said the move would
"improve the open market operation mechanism and increase the
flexibility of open market operations".
Traders told Reuters earlier on Friday that the development
could signal a step toward increasing the frequency of open
market operations.
It is also a step toward formalising the role of reverse
repos as the main monetary policy tool to guide short-term
rates, they said.
Reverse repos are short-term instruments that move cash in
and out of the interbank system in periods between seven and 28
days.
Their systematic introduction in 2012 was accompanied by the
obsolescence of longer-term tools like bills, which come in
tenors between three months and three years. The central bank
has also ceased issuing forward repos, that run between 28 and
91 days.
The shift allowed the central bank to keep rates low in the
latter half of 2012 without reducing official interest rates or
cutting banks reserve requirement ratios, both of which inject
long-term money which Beijing fears could cause inflation.
In June 2012, the PBOC began using official rates for
reverse repos, in particular the seven-day rate, to informally
guide short-term domestic interest rate expectations, similar to
how the U.S. Federal Reserve and other central banks manage
their money rates.
The PBOC is also developing the Shanghai Interbank Offered
Rate (SHIBOR), which surveys rates offered by market-makers, as
a wider benchmark for interest rates, but traders say the tool
is not yet mature given the enduring dominance of giant
state-owned banks in the interbank market.
Below is a list of the 12 dealers approved by the PBOC to
bid for the repos:
Industrial and Commercial Bank of China (ICBC)
China Construction Bank
Agricultural Bank of China
Bank of China
China Development Bank
Bank of Communications
China CITIC Bank
China Merchants Bank
China Everbright Bank
China Minsheng Bank
Industrial Bank
Shanghai Pudong Development Bank
