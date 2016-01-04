S.Korea's Moon appoints top ministers and security adviser
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
BEIJING Jan 4 China's central bank said on Monday it had extended 135 million yuan ($20.66 million) of loans to local financial institutions under a standing lending facility (SLF) in December.
The new loans are intended to inject cash into the banking system to support the economy, the People's Bank of China said in a statement on its website.
The total outstanding amount of such lending facility loans was 40 million yuan at end-December, the central bank said.
The PBOC cut the lending rate for such loans on Nov. 19. The new overnight rate is now 2.75 percent and the seven-day rate is 3.25 percent, effective from Nov. 20.
($1 = 6.5340 Chinese yuan) (Reporting By Winni Zhou and Sue-Lin Wong; Editing by Himani Sarkar)
SEOUL, May 21 South Korea President Moon Jae-in announced on Sunday his choices for finance minister, foreign minister, and the top security advisor role in his new government.
SEOUL, May 21 A South Korean retail giant has shelved controversial expansion plans, while a large bank made hundreds of contract jobs permanent after President Moon Jae-in took office vowing to reform the family-run conglomerates that dominate the economy.