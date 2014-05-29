BEIJING May 29 Johnson & Johnson,
Bausch & Lomb Inc and other major producers have been fined more
than 19 million yuan ($3.04 million) for fixing prices in
China's eye glass and contact lens market, China's top economic
regulator said on Thursday.
The companies mandated their dealers to set the price of
lenses strictly in accordance to a "suggested level", the
National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in a
statement on its website.
They also ordered retailers to jointly launch promotions in
major Chinese cities all year around to keep prices stable, the
notice said.
Dealers and retailers who do not comply with the order will
be subject to unspecified financial penalties, it said. Other
penalties may include seeing a halt to their supplies from the
overseas manufacturers.
Johnson & Johnson executives could not be reached
immediately for comment.
Chinese authorities have charged executives at British
drugmaker GlaxoSmithKline over bribery and corruption.
Swiss drugmaker Roche Holding AG had also been visited
by a unit of China's anti-trust regulator.
Other overseas eyes lenses brands named by NDRC included
Essilor International SA, Nikon Corp, Carl Zeiss
Meditec AG.
($1 = 6.2556 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Fang Yan and Matthew Miller, editing by William
Hardy)