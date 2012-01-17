SHANGHAI Jan 17 China's National Council
for Social Security Fund (NCSSF) has obtained mandates from a
provincial government to help manage 100 billion yuan (15.8
billion) worth of local pension funds, a landmark move that
could boost stock and bond markets, the official China
Securities Journal reported on Tuesday.
The bulk of the money is expected to be invested in
fixed-income assets, while an estimated 30-40 percent of the
funds could go into the stock market, the newspaper said,
without identifying the province or the source.
NCSSF Chairman Dai Xianglong had suggested permitting the
social pension funds managed by the country's provincial
governments, which are worth about 1.8 trillion yuan, to invest
in the stock market in hopes of improving returns, local media
reported earlier.
Currently such funds can only invest in bank deposits and
central government bonds, resulting in negative real returns
over the past decade, Dai had said.
NCSSF currently manages national pension funds on behalf of
the central governments. The fund had 856.7 billion yuan in
assets under management at the end of 2010, and is projected to
hit 1.5 trillion yuan by 2015, according to its annual report.
It's not clear whether other provinces would follow suit to
give investment mandates to NCSSF, or whether a separate agency
would be set up manage such money, the China Securities Journal
reported on Tuesday.
($1 = 6.3165 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Samuel Shen and Gabriel Wildau; Editing by Ken
Wills)