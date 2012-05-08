SHANGHAI May 8 China's securities regulator is
considering giving preferential tax treatment to long-term
investors such as pension funds, the Securities Times reported
on Tuesday.
The China Securities Regulatory Commission (CSRC) is in
discussion with relevant government bodies about this measure
and is also studying ways to grant banks' wealth management
products access to the capital markets, the newspaper said.
China has been encouraging long-term institutional investors
to buy stocks and bonds as part of efforts to improve market
stability and protect investor interests.
China is considering rules to standardise when and how
state pension funds can be invested in the country's stock and
bond markets, the official China Securities Journal reported on
April 26.
