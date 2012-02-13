HONG KONG Feb 13 China's national pension fund sold about HK$153 million ($20 million) worth of ICBC and Bank of China shares, the lenders said on Monday.

The National Social Security Fund sold 16 million Bank of China shares at an average price of HK$3.356, and 18 million Industrial and Commercial Bank of China shares at an average price of HK$5.508, according to a disclosure of interest posted on the Hong Kong stock exchange. (Reporting by Kelvin Soh; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)