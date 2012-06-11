By Pete Sweeney
| SHANGHAI, June 11
SHANGHAI, June 11 China's National Social
Security Fund will increase investment in private equity funds
by more than 50 percent in 2012 as China attempts to improve
investment returns from its pension system, the official
Shanghai Securities Journal reported on Monday.
The paper quoted NSSF chairman Dai Xianglong, who told a
financial forum on Sunday that the NSSF will increase its
investment in domestic PE funds to 30 billion yuan ($4.71
billion) by the end of 2012, up from 19.5 billion yuan in 2011,
in order to boost returns.
He said he expects investment in PE funds to hit 50 billion
yuan by 2015.
Total assets held by the NSSF will reach 1 trillion yuan by
year's end, and 1.5 trillion yuan by 2015, he added.
Dai also said that the NSSF will increase investment in
state-owned assets, echoing previous statements that the NSSF
will increase its support for companies owned by the central
government.
The NSSF, which manages the national pension fund on behalf
of the central government, already manages pension funds for
Beijing and Shanghai, among others, and invests roughly a third
of its funds in stocks. It has delivered average annual returns
of 9 percent over the last decade.
It is currently allowed to invest 10 percent of its assets
into PE and venture capital funds, some of which turn and
re-invest in state-owned enterprises through private or public
placements.
However, Wang Zhongmin, vice chairman of the NSSF, told
state media in March that the NSSF had only invested 2.2 percent
of its assets in PE by the end of 2011, leaving significant room
for growth.
"While the securities market is volatile, the primary market
is full of investment opportunities for us to seek and seize,"
he said.
China is the world's second-largest economy with a quickly
aging population.
Urban residents rely on a pension system that includes a
personal account, into which an individual pays 8 percent of
salary for at least 15 years, and overall account into which
employers pay 20 percent of an employee's salary.
($1 = 6.3705 Chinese yuan)
(Reporting by Pete Sweeney; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)