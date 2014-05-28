(Adds quotes, details)
By Patricia Velez and Marco Aquino
LIMA May 27 The China National Petroleum
Corporation (CNPC) expects to invest at least $2 billion in Peru
over the next 10 years, after having recently bought Petrobras'
assets in the country, a top CNPC executive told
Reuters on Tuesday.
"We are looking for more opportunities in Peru, to acquire
companies or to participate in the bidding of oil fields,"
Gong Bencai, head of CNPC's Latin America division, said in an
interview at CNPC's Lima offices.
Peru has already approved an environmental permit allowing
CNPC to conduct $1 billion of exploratory work in a natural gas
block purchased from Brazilian state-run oil company Petrobras.
More investment is likely on the way, the CNPC executive said.
In particular, he said China's top oil producer is eyeing a
$4 billion gas pipeline project in southern Peru.
"We are very interested in the southern pipeline," Gong
said.
The pipeline would transport natural gas from the Andean
Camisea deposit to thermoelectric plants on Peru's Pacific
coast.
Petrobras has said its exit from Peru is part of a broader
plan aimed at divesting billions in foreign assets to focus on
massive offshore deposits in Brazil.
CNPC has expanded is presence in Latin America over recent
years as the world's number-two economy reaches out to lock in
the natural resources needed for future growth. The company also
has operations in Colombia, Ecuador, Cuba, Brazil, Costa Rica
and the region's oil-producing heavyweight Venezuela.
"In Venezuela we are negotiating with the government for new
blocks there," Gong said, declining give details.
(Writing by Hugh Bronstein; Editing by Ken Wills)