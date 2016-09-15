LIMA, Sept 15 A more than 3,000-mile-long railway proposed by China to bridge Atlantic and Pacific ports in South America would cost $60 billion, Peru said on Thursday, further dampening prospects of the project coming to fruition.

Last year, China and Peru agreed to study the feasibility of the railway that would cross the Amazon and Andes to slash the cost of shipping Latin American goods to Asia.

But on a visit to China, Peru's Vice President and Transportation Minister Martin Vizcarra told Peruvian broadcaster RPP that the preliminary estimate by Chinese officials took the delegation from Lima by surprise.

Earlier in the visit, Peru President Pedro Pablo Kuczynski told RPP he discouraged the railway when he met Beijing officials, saying it could be too expensive and environmentally harmful to build.

Vizcarra said $35 billion would be needed for the Peruvian portion of the project and $25 billion for the Brazilian leg.

"With that money, $35 billion, we could build a lot of projects to benefit Peruvians," Vizcarra said on RPP.

If built at $60 billion, the railway would be one of the most expensive infrastructure projects in the world, surpassing even China's Three Gorges Dam that cost $59 billion.

China is Peru's biggest trade partner and a major export destination for Latin American commodities, from Chilean copper to Brazilian soybeans.

Chinese Premier Li Keqiang, following his visit with Kuczynski on Wednesday, said both countries should move forward with the proposed railway project to facilitate trade and investments, state-run news agency Xinhua reported.

Vizcarra said Peru supports a more detailed study on demand, costs, and benefits. In the meantime, Peruvian officials have asked China to consider investing in a commuter train on Peru's coast that would cost a fraction of the transcontinental railway.

Kuczynski, four ministers and more than a dozen Peruvian business leaders traveled to China this week to seek investments in refineries, ports and infrastructure projects.

Kuczynski, a 77-year-old former Wall Street banker, chose China as his first foreign destination as president shortly after winning the presidential election in June. (Reporting By Mitra Taj; editing by Grant McCool)