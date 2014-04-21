April 21 China has launched an intense media campaign to defend the safety of producing paraxylene, or PX, a petrochemical intermediate used mostly for making polyester fibre. Public opposition to new petrochemical plants threatens to disrupt expansion plans by state energy giants such as Sinopec Corp. China is the world's largest producer and consumer of PX and polyester, vital for the country's textile industry, which generated $290 billion of overseas sales, or 13 percent of China's total exports last year, according to customs data. State-run Sinopec Corp is the top producer of PX by company, but since 2007 smaller private firms -- such as Dalian Fujia, Shandong Lidong and Dragon Aromatics -- have also been adding capacity. Here is a list of China's main PX plants (capacity in 1,000 tonnes) INVESTOR LOCATION CAPACITY ---------------------------------------------------------- SINOPEC Shanghai Petchem Shanghai 835 Yangzi Petchem Nanjing 800 Fujian refining $ Chemical Quanzhou 700 Jinling Petchem Nanjing 600 Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Ningbo 650 Hainan Refining & Chemical Yangpu 600 Tianjin Petrochemical Tianjin 334 Luoyang Petrochemical Luoyang 215 Qilu Petrochemical Zibo 64 TOTAL 4,798 ------------------------------------------------------------ PETROCHINA Urumqi Petchem Xinjiang 1000 Liaoyang Petchem Liaoning 700 Sichuan Petrochem Sichuan 700 TOTAL 2,400 ----------------------------------------------------------- CNOOC Huizhou Refining & Chemical Guangdong 840 ------------------------------------------------------------ INDEPENDENTS Dalian Fujia Dalian 1400 Qingdao Lidong Chemical Qingdao 700 Dragon Aromatics Fujian 1600 TOTAL 3,700 ------------------------------------------------------------ TOTAL 11,740 Sources: China Association of Science & Technology, China Chemical Industry and Engineering Society, industry officials. (Compiled by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Ed Davies)