April 21 China has launched an intense media
campaign to defend the safety of producing paraxylene, or PX, a
petrochemical intermediate used mostly for making polyester
fibre.
Public opposition to new petrochemical plants threatens to
disrupt expansion plans by state energy giants such as Sinopec
Corp.
China is the world's largest producer and consumer of PX and
polyester, vital for the country's textile industry, which
generated $290 billion of overseas sales, or 13 percent of
China's total exports last year, according to customs data.
State-run Sinopec Corp is the top producer of PX by company,
but since 2007 smaller private firms -- such as Dalian Fujia,
Shandong Lidong and Dragon Aromatics -- have also been adding
capacity.
Here is a list of China's main PX plants (capacity in 1,000
tonnes)
INVESTOR LOCATION CAPACITY
----------------------------------------------------------
SINOPEC
Shanghai Petchem Shanghai 835
Yangzi Petchem Nanjing 800
Fujian refining $ Chemical Quanzhou 700
Jinling Petchem Nanjing 600
Zhenhai Refining & Chemical Ningbo 650
Hainan Refining & Chemical Yangpu 600
Tianjin Petrochemical Tianjin 334
Luoyang Petrochemical Luoyang 215
Qilu Petrochemical Zibo 64
TOTAL 4,798
------------------------------------------------------------
PETROCHINA
Urumqi Petchem Xinjiang 1000
Liaoyang Petchem Liaoning 700
Sichuan Petrochem Sichuan 700
TOTAL 2,400
-----------------------------------------------------------
CNOOC
Huizhou Refining & Chemical Guangdong 840
------------------------------------------------------------
INDEPENDENTS
Dalian Fujia Dalian 1400
Qingdao Lidong Chemical Qingdao 700
Dragon Aromatics Fujian 1600
TOTAL 3,700
------------------------------------------------------------
TOTAL 11,740
Sources: China Association of Science & Technology, China
Chemical Industry and Engineering Society, industry officials.
