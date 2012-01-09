BEIJING Jan 9 PetroChina plans to shut down a 120,000 barrel-per-day crude distillation unit (CDU) at its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from mid-March, an industry source said on Monday.

The maintenance, which also includes a 800,000 tonne-per-year fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit, will last for 35 to 40 days, the source said.

The Dalian refinery has three CDUs with total crude processing capacity of 410,000 bpd. (Reporting by Judy Hua and Chen Aizhu)