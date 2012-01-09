* To shut 120,000 bpd CDU, 800,000 tpy FCC from mid-March

BEIJING, Jan 9 PetroChina plans to shut a 120,000 barrel-per-day (bpd) crude distillation unit (CDU) at its largest Dalian refinery for maintenance from mid-March, an industry source said on Monday.

The maintenance, which also includes a 800,000 tonne-per-year (tpy) fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) unit, will last for 35 to 40 days, the source said.

The Dalian refinery has three CDUs with total crude processing capacity of 410,000 bpd.

It plans to process 320,000 bpd of crude oil this year, up from less than 300,000 bpd in 2011, the source said.

Crude runs last year were lower than expected due to a six-week outage at its biggest 200,000 bpd CDU following a fire in the heat exchanger.

For January, crude throughput is expected to stay at around 353,200 bpd, unchanged from December.

The Dalian refinery plans to cut gasoline exports in January by more than half to around 30,000 tonnes from 70,000 tonnes in December on rising domestic demand and poor international prices, the source said.

"Gasoline demand is picking up in January due to heavy traffic during the Chinese New Year period and international gasoline prices are not good enough," said the source.

The Chinese New Year begins on January 23.

The reduced supplies came at a time of healthy demand from the Middle East and were further compounded by ongoing maintenance at Taiwan's Formosa's 84,000 bpd RFCC, which will restart in the later half of January.

These have helped keep cracks, the premiums/losses obtained from refining Brent crude into gasoline, at comparatively healthy levels despite this being an off-peak season in Asia.

Cracks were $6.62 a barrel premium on Monday compared with $1.98 a barrel premium a month ago. (Reporting by Judy Hua in BEIJING, Seng Li Peng in SINGAPORE; Editing by Ken Wills)