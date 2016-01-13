(Corrects name of project in third paragraph to Chuandongbei)
BEIJING Jan 11 PetroChina
and Chevron began production at an onshore natural gas
field in China's southwest at the end of 2015, PetroChina's
parent said on Monday, after years of delays.
The Luojiazhai field, whose 'A' well began operating on Dec.
30, has an annual production capacity of 3 billion cubic metres
of gas, the state-controlled China National Petroleum
Corporation said in a statement on its website.
Luojiazhai is part of the $6.4 billion Chuandongbei project,
a tricky sour gas development in the Sichuan basin that contains
a high level of hydrogen sulphide, which made for higher
operational risk and higher standards for technical processes.
Chevron, an experienced sour gas developer, is the operator
of the project, and holds a 49 percent stake. PetroChina holds
the rest.
PetroChina initially expected first gas to be delivered in
2010, after a deal was signed with Chevron in 2007.
The project, a 2,000 square-kilometre block, has proven
reserves of 176 billion cubic metres, the two companies have
said.
(Reporting By Adam Rose)