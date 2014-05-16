BEIJING May 16 PetroChina's overseas operations chief Bo Qiliang is under official investigation after being removed from his post, a company source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters.

Earlier on Friday, PetroChina said in a filing with the Shanghai Stock Exchange that Bo had left his post due to a change in job role, but did not give a reason.

Bo will be replaced by Lu Gongxun, the former head of PetroChina in Kazakhstan.

PetroChina spokesman Mao Zefeng reiterated the stock exchange statement but declined further comment when asked by Reuters.

