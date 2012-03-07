(Corrects spelling of Sichuan official's name throughout)
BEIJING, March 7 Trial production will
kick off in December at a new 200,000-barrel-per-day refinery
being built by PetroChina in China's southwestern
province of Sichuan, a local government official said on
Wednesday.
Tang Limin, the head of Sichuan's provincial economic
planning bureau, was speaking on the sidelines of the annual
session of China's parliament, the National People's Congress.
Sichuan's first major refinery, located in the city of
Pengzhou, is expected to process crude oil delivered from
northwest China and Kazakhstan once it is completed.
Last April, PetroChina, Asia's largest oil and gas producer,
began laying an 878-km pipeline linking the facility with the
Lanzhou oil production hub in the northwest province of Gansu.
Tang said PetroChina had also won environmental approval to
build an 800,000-tonne ethylene production complex in the nearby
city of Nanchong. He said the facility would take three to five
years to complete.
China's state-owned oil giants are in the middle of a rapid
refinery expansion programme, with around 4 million bpd of new
capacity scheduled to begin operation by 2015.
Total capacity was around 10.8 million bpd by the end of
last year, according to the China National Petroleum Corp.
(CNPC), PetroChina's state-owned parent and China's top oil and
gas producer.
PetroChina's chairman, Jiang Jiemin, told reporters on
Monday the company had no plans to cut refinery output, despite
mounting losses brought about by government pricing
controls.
He said the company's refining units suffered losses of more
than 50 billion yuan ($7.93 billion) in 2011.
