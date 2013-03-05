BEIJING, March 5 PetroChina
, China's largest oil and gas producer, is willing to
jointly develop the West Qurna oilfield in Iraq with U.S. oil
major Exxon Mobil, its chairman Jiang Jiemin said on
Tuesday.
"We are willing to jointly develop the project with Exxon
Mobil. Exxon Mobil welcomed our participation and the Iraqi
government also supports us joining the development," Jiang told
Reuters on the sidelines of the annual parliamentary session in
Beijing.
There has been speculation in recent months that Exxon was
considering pulling out of the $50 billion West Qurna 1 oilfield
located in southern Iraq after it signed for six blocs with the
Kurdistan regional government.