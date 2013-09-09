(Corrects spelling of name of Petrochina vice president in first paragraph)

BEIJING, Sept 9 Media reports that senior executives from PetroChina, including vice president Sun Longde and director Wang Guoliang, are being investigated are inaccurate, a spokesman for the major Chinese oil producer said on Monday.

PetroChina would issue a statement shortly to clarify the matter.

China Business News reported on Monday that five executives, including Sun and Wang, had been detained, citing an unidentified source within the company.

The government said earlier this month it was investigating Jiang Jiemin, a former chairman of PetroChina and also parent company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for "serious discipline violations", shorthand generally used to describe graft. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Dean Yates)