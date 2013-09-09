Drax to engage with investors after a third reject 2016 pay plan
LONDON, April 13 British power company Drax will engage further with shareholders on executive pay, it said on Thursday, after a third of investors opposed its remuneration report.
(Corrects spelling of name of Petrochina vice president in first paragraph)
BEIJING, Sept 9 Media reports that senior executives from PetroChina, including vice president Sun Longde and director Wang Guoliang, are being investigated are inaccurate, a spokesman for the major Chinese oil producer said on Monday.
PetroChina would issue a statement shortly to clarify the matter.
China Business News reported on Monday that five executives, including Sun and Wang, had been detained, citing an unidentified source within the company.
The government said earlier this month it was investigating Jiang Jiemin, a former chairman of PetroChina and also parent company China National Petroleum Corp (CNPC), for "serious discipline violations", shorthand generally used to describe graft. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Dean Yates)
LONDON, April 13 British power company Drax will engage further with shareholders on executive pay, it said on Thursday, after a third of investors opposed its remuneration report.
BEIJING/SEOUL, April 13 Isolated North Korea doesn't consume much oil, but curbing or cutting off its supplies in retaliation for further nuclear or long-range missile tests would be painful and potentially destabilising to the regime of Kim Jong Un.