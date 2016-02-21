BEIJING Feb 21 China's food and drugs
regulatory body said it had suspended its electronic drug
monitoring system, a platform operated by Alibaba Health
Information Technology Ltd, while it drafts amendments
to regulations monitoring pharmaceutical sales.
The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) said it will
seek comments until March 23 on changes to the way
pharmaceutical products are monitored, including online sales,
according to statements posted on its website on Saturday.
The suspension comes after Ali Health's involvement in the
platform - which allows consumers to check the authenticity of
medical products online - was brought into the spotlight last
month.
Hunan-based pharmacy chain Yontinhe Group said last month
that it was suing the CFDA over the monitoring system, alleging
the arrangement gave an unfair advantage to Ali Health, which
has its own online drug sales business.
Shares in Ali Health, an affiliate of e-commerce giant
Alibaba Group Holding, fell sharply in the aftermath of
the announcement, fuelled by concerns that the company could
lose the right to run the platform, formally known as the
Product Identification, Authentication and Tracking System
(PIATS).
The company has previously stated that the platform was
operated by the firm, but actually owned by the CFDA.
A spokesman for Alibaba Group declined to immediately
comment when contacted by Reuters on Sunday.
China is the world's second largest pharmaceutical market
behind the United States, and is a magnet for drug makers,
hospital operators and medical device firms targeting a wider
healthcare bill estimated to hit $1.3 trillion by 2020.
Shares in Ali Health surged in April last year when Alibaba
said it was injecting its online pharmacy operations into a Hong
Kong-listed affiliate in a $2.5 billion deal.
Beijing hopes to boost retail drug sales at pharmacy chains
and online, and wrestle some sales away from hospitals, which
currently control around three-quarters of drug sales.
