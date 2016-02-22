SHANGHAI Feb 22 Alibaba Health Information
Technology Ltd's shares plunged as much as 16 percent
on Monday after China's drug regulator said it had suspended an
electronic drug monitoring system operated by the firm.
The suspension of the system, designed to help track
medicine sales, casts a shadow over the traceability of drugs in
the world's second largest pharmaceutical market, even as
Beijing looks to support domestic firms.
The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) said on
Saturday it would suspended the Product Identification,
Authentication and Tracking System (PIATS) while it drafts
changes to regulations about monitoring drug sales.
Ali Health, an affiliate of e-commerce giant Alibaba Group
Holding Ltd, said late on Sunday the move may severely
impact its business, although it added it had not received
notice from the CFDA over the operation of the platform.
In a filing to the Hong Kong stock exchange, the firm said
that "almost all" of its revenue was generated from its
operation of the drug PIATS system.
"There could be a material adverse impact on the company's
revenue, business and results of operations" if the suspension
was upheld for a significant period of time, it said.
The suspension comes after Ali Health's involvement in the
platform - which allows consumers to check the authenticity of
medical products online using a barcode system - was brought
into the spotlight last month.
Hunan-based pharmacy chain Yontinhe Group said in January it
was suing the CFDA over the monitoring system, alleging the
arrangement gave an unfair advantage to Ali Health, which has
its own online drug sales business.
Shares in Ali Health fell sharply in the aftermath of that
announcement, fuelled by concerns the company could lose the
right to run the platform.
Ali Health added on Sunday it would continue for the moment
to provide technical support and maintenance services to the
platform until it received formal notice from the CFDA.
"(The company) will work closely with the CFDA to continue
such operations under the CFDA's direction," the company said.
China is a magnet for drug makers, hospital operators and
medical device firms targeting a wider healthcare bill estimated
to hit $1.3 trillion by 2020.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Miral Fahmy)