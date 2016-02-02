* Five firms fined 4 mln yuan for fixing prices
* China world's No. 2 drug market behind U.S.
* Beijing trying to rein in healthcare spending
By Adam Jourdan
SHANGHAI, Feb 2 China's anti-monopoly regulator
has fined five domestic drug firms a total of close to 4 million
yuan ($607,977) for fixing the prices of their medicines, the
watchdog said on Tuesday, as the country battles to keep
medicine prices down.
The drug firms colluded over a period from April 2014 to
September 2015 to raise the price of allopurinol tablets, a drug
used to treat gout and kidney disease, the National Development
and Reform Commission (NDRC) said in statements on its website.
The fine, though relatively small, indicates China's
anti-trust watchdogs may be turning attention towards medicines,
a potential headache for domestic and international firms
targeting the world's second-largest pharmaceutical market.
"(The firms) created monopolies by agreeing to raise sales
prices and to artificially carve up the market," the NDRC said
in the statements. It added the drug was commonly used and was
on the country's essential drug list.
"This eliminated or restricted market competition, raising
the cost of allopurinol tablets for the end user, and so harmed
the interests of consumers."
China's near 1.4 billion potential patients are a major lure
for drug firms targeting growth driven by rising incomes and a
fast-ageing population. However, regulators have been clamping
down on quality and forcing prices down to rein in a wider
healthcare bill set to hit $1.3 trillion by 2020.
The NDRC said the firms had held several meetings with each
other to negotiate and agree on fixed prices, thus violating
China's anti-monopoly law.
The firms include Chongqing Qingyang, Chongqing Datong, The
Place Pharmaceutical (TPP), Shangqiu Huajie Pharmaceutical and
Shanghai SINE Pharmaceutical Co, a subsidiary of Shanghai
Pharmaceuticals Holding Co Ltd, the NDRC said.
The five firms could not immediately be reached for comment.
Shanghai Pharma told Reuters it respected the NDRC's
decision, but added the price rises had been caused by steeper
raw materials costs linked to a supply squeeze rather than any
illegal coordination between market players.
"(Despite the higher prices) we had to keep producing as a
responsibility to our patients, it's not that we want to harm
consumers or hinder market competition," company spokeswoman Liu
Feng told Reuters by phone.
China's drug market, which was growing at above 20 percent
back in 2012, slowed to around 5 percent by the middle of last
year, according to data from IMS Consulting Group.
Chinese regulators have previously gone after technology
companies, automakers and dairy firms over monopoly issues,
pulling in names such as Microsoft Corp, Daimler AG's
Mercedes-Benz and French dairy Danone SA.
