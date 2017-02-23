SHANGHAI Feb 23 China has released the updated
2017 list of medicines covered by its basic medical insurance
schemes, the Ministry of Human Resources and Social Security
said in a statement on Thursday.
The much-anticipated list of reimbursable drugs include
2,535 Western and Chinese medicines, 339 more than the most
recent update of the list in 2009, a potential fillip for drug
makers in the world's number two medicine market.
Reuters reported in January that China was set to add more
than 300 new and traditional drugs to its list of medicines the
state will help patients pay for, the first change in more than
seven years that will boost treatments for cancer, kidney
disease, hepatitis and haemophilia.
(Reporting by Adam Jourdan; Editing by Stephen Coates)