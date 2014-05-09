SHANGHAI May 9 China has adjusted its policy on
pricing cheaper drugs sold in the country, allowing drugmakers
more leeway in deciding how much to charge for their treatments
in the face of rising costs.
Under the new policy announced by the price regulator, over
500 drugs considered to be essential for public health will now
be officially classified as "low-priced" drugs and sold for
standard rates. Prices will be capped at 3 yuan ($0.48) per
daily dosage for Western drugs, and 5 yuan for traditional
Chinese medicine.
Previously, China set individual price caps for over 2,000
drugs covered by national health insurance.
"Compared with high-priced drugs, the profitability of cheap
medicine is low, which limits the (drugmakers') ability to
absorb rising costs," the National Development and Reform
Commission (NDRC) said in a statement posted on its website on
Thursday.
As a result, there had been shortages of low-priced drugs
after drugmakers had become less willing to produce them, it
said.
Last year, the NDRC launched an investigation over costs and
pricing at Chinese and foreign pharmaceuticals firms. Industry
executives have said this was a part of Beijing's move to
analyse the difference in prices of imported products sold by
foreign firms in China compared with those in other markets.
The NDRC has yet to announce the result of this
investigation.
The Shanghai stock exchange's sub-index of healthcare firms
was down 0.2 percent at midday on Friday. Broader
indices were down around 0.3 percent.
($1 = 6.2280 Chinese Yuan)
(Reporting by Kazunori Takada; Editing by Kenneth Maxwell)