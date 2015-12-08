Dec 8 China's food and drug regulator said late
on Monday it had rejected applications for 13 new drugs, citing
false or incomplete trial data, as the government toughens
enforcement of quality standards.
The China Food and Drug Administration (CFDA) last month
also rejected applications by eight Chinese companies for
inadequate trial data related to generic drugs for heart
problems, schizophrenia, pain, infections and other diseases.
The quality of locally made drugs is a priority for the
government, which is pushing an ambitious programme of
healthcare reforms to reduce reliance on both generic and more
innovative imported drugs.
The regulator's crackdown comes after it called on
manufacturers to carry out their own internal investigations
into trial data in July, a move expected to raise the quality of
local drugs over the long-run, creating a challenge for global
pharmaceutical firms.
The top 10 Chinese drugmakers have seen sales grow around
12 percent this year, according to data from IMS Consulting,
twice the rate of multinationals, which suffered a setback from
a bribery scandal at GlaxoSmithKline two years ago.
