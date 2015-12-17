SHANGHAI Dec 17 China's drug regulator said on
Thursday it will strengthen oversight of clinical trials of new
drugs, where it said regulation was falling short despite a
recent push to improve the quality of local drugs and compete
better with international rivals.
The China Food and Drug Administration has rejected dozens
of drug applications over the past few months due to false or
incomplete trial data. A further 82 firms withdrew applications
earlier this month.
China, the world's second-biggest drugs market behind the
United States, is pushing an ambitious programme of healthcare
reforms to improve its home-made medicines and reduce reliance
on generic and more innovative drugs from overseas.
The drug regulator said in a statement on Thursday that
while some regions had made progress in cracking down on poor
drug trial data, many regions were still falling behind.
"The inspection work in some regions is not being taken
seriously enough and the quality of inspection is too low," the
regulator said, adding it had recently done spot checks on
clinical trial bodies and in many cases found false and
incomplete data.
China's crackdown on poor quality drugs follows a call in
July for manufacturers to carry out their own internal
investigations into trial data, which had already led to a
number of voluntary recalls.
Global drugmakers in China are facing a tough challenge as
local firms get increasingly competitive and as the central
government looks to rein in drug prices to help curtail a wider
medical bill expected to hit $1.3 trillion by around 2020.
The top 10 Chinese drugmakers have seen sales grow around 12
percent this year, according to data from IMS Consulting, twice
the rate of international rivals whose sales have slowed since a
bribery scandal at GlaxoSmithKline two years ago.
