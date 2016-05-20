SHANGHAI/LONDON May 20 Chinese health
authorities announced price cuts of up to two-thirds for three
expensive drugs on Friday in the latest move to reduce the cost
of healthcare for patients in the world's second-biggest
economy.
The National Health and Family Planning Commission said the
cost of GlaxoSmithKline's hepatitis B drug Viread would
fall to 490 yuan ($75) a month from 1,500, while AstraZeneca's
lung cancer pill Iressa falls to 7,000 from 15,000.
Icotinib, another lung cancer drug made by China's Betta
Pharmaceuticals, will come down to 5,500 from 12,000 yuan a
month.
The Commission had signalled its intent in March to cut
prices of some medicines used to treat serious diseases,
including cancer, but had not named the drugs involved.
Britain's GSK, which has struggled to rebuild sales in China
following a damaging bribery scandal that landed it with a
record fine in 2014, said it expected the lower price to
stimulate increased volume sales.
At the reduced price, its hepatitis drug will now be covered
by Chinese reimbursement policies, which means patients will no
longer have to pay the entire price out of pocket.
The high cost of healthcare is a major point of contention
in China, where low levels of state health insurance coverage
means patients and their families often burn through savings to
buy drugs to treat chronic disease.
China's drive to lower the price of drugs is a challenge for
drug firms in the world's second-largest medicine market, where
growth has slowed markedly over the past couple of years.
Beijing is also supporting domestic firms to take a bigger share
of the market.
($1 = 6.5440 Chinese yuan renminbi)
