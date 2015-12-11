HONG KONG Dec 11 Chinese pharmaceutical company Jiangsu Hansoh Pharmaceutical plans an initial public offering worth $1.5 billion in Hong Kong in the first half of 2016, IFR reported on Friday, citing people familiar with the plans.

The company had requested banks to pitch for the deal and will review these pitches next week, added IFR, a Thomson Reuters publication.

Jiangsu Hansoh Pharma did not immediately reply to a Reuters request for comment on the IPO plans. (Reporting by Fiona Lau of IFR; Writing by Elzio Barreto)