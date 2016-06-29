Hong Kong stocks end lower, hover near 21-month highs
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
BEIJING, June 29 China's Foreign Ministry said on Wednesday an arbitration court hearing the dispute between China and the Philippines over the South China Sea has no jurisdiction and that Manila's unilateral lodging of the case is against international law.
The ministry, in a lengthy statement, added that China would not accept any forced dispute resolution. (Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Editing by Mark Heinrich)
May 17 Hong Kong stocks eased on Wednesday but held near 21-month highs aided by steady flows of money from mainland China, where shares tanked under the weight of tighter regulations.
SEOUL, May 17 South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Wednesday there was a "high possibility" of conflict with North Korea, which is pressing ahead with nuclear and missile programmes it says it needs to counter U.S. aggression.