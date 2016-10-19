BRIEF-CYS Investments files for potential mixed shelf offering
* CYS Investments Inc files for potential mixed shelf offering, size undisclosed - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2ruNkah) Further company coverage:
BEIJING Oct 19 Bank of China has agreed to provide a $3-billion credit facility for infrastructure investments in the Philippines, Dept of Trade and Industry Secretary Ramon Lopez told reporters in Beijing on Wednesday. (Reporting by Benjamin Lim and Beijing Monitoring Desk; Editing by Clarence Fernandez)
* Pennant Capital Management LLC reports a 6.11 percent passive stake in Capitol Acquisition Corp iii as of may 10, 2017 - sec filing Source text (http://bit.ly/2raXdtM) Further company coverage: