President of the Philippines Rodrigo Duterte (L) and Chinese President Xi Jinping attend a welcoming ceremony at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China, October 20, 2016. REUTERS/Thomas Peter

BEIJING China and the Philippines agreed on Thursday that disputes in the South China Sea were not the sum total of relations, and that the two countries would restore diplomatic and defence consultations, Chinese vice foreign minister Liu Zhenmin said.

Liu made the comments to reporters at the Great Hall of the People where Chinese President Xi Jinping and Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte held talks.

He also said China would restore Philippine agricultural exports to China and that Beijing would provide financing support for Philippine infrastructure.

