BEIJING, March 17 China warned the Philippines
on Monday to abandon a disputed shoal in the South China Sea
after Manila said it planned to challenge a Chinese naval
blockade of the area by sending supplies to its troops stationed
there.
Last week, a senior Philippines military official said his
country would send civilian supply ships to its soldiers
deployed on a vessel that ran aground on the disputed Second
Thomas Shoal in 1999. The shoal is known in China as the Ren'ai
reef and in the Philippines as Ayungin.
"The Chinese government's attitude on maintaining the
country's sovereignty and territorial integrity is unwavering.
We will never tolerate the Philippines illegal occupation of
Ren'ai reef," Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei told a
daily news briefing.
"China is on high alert for the Philippines possibly taking
more provocative acts in the South China Sea. The Philippines
must accept responsibility for the consequences of what will
happen," he added.
Second Thomas Shoal, a strategic gateway to an area believed
to be rich in oil and natural gas, is one of several possible
maritime flashpoints that could prompt the United States to
intervene in defence of Asian allies troubled by increasingly
assertive Chinese maritime claims.
China claims the Philippines is trying to start construction
on the reef, which it claims as part of its own territory. The
Philippines claims the shoal is part of its continental shelf.
Beijing's claim over islands, reefs and atolls that form the
Spratlys, a group of 250 uninhabitable islets spread over
165,000 square miles (427,000 square km), has set it directly
against U.S. allies Vietnam and the Philippines, while Brunei,
Malaysia and Taiwan also lay claim to parts of the South China
Sea.
