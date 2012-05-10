SHANGHAI May 10 Chinese travel agencies have
suspended tourist packages to the Philippines and promised
refunds to customers who have booked trips, Chinese state media
reported Thursday, as tensions over disputed islands in the
South China Sea escalated.
Companies including Ctrip.com and Beijing
International Travel Service have halted all tours to the
Philippines and say they will not accept bookings until the
situation improves, Chinese media reported.
The Chinese embassy to the Philippines warned its citizens
in Manila to stay off the streets during planned anti-China
protests expected to take place on Friday.
The two countries are engaged in a standoff involving four
Chinese maritime surveillance ships and eight Chinese fishing
boats confronting a Filipino coast guard ship and several
fishing boats in the waters near what is known as the
Scarborough Shoal in English and Huangyan island in Chinese.
China has territorial disputes with the Philippines,
Vietnam, Brunei, Malaysia and Taiwan across the South China Sea,
each searching for gas and oil while building up their navies
and military alliances.
The Philippines and the United States staged war games on
Wednesday, which China said would raise the risk of
confrontation. Chinese vice foreign minister Cui Tiankai said
China was committed to dialogue and diplomacy to resolve the
dispute.
The Philippines foreign ministry said last week the United
States will triple military aid to the Philippines in 2012.