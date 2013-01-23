BEIJING Jan 23 China said on Wednesday that a
request by the Philippines for a U.N. tribunal to intervene in
its longstanding South China Sea territorial dispute with China
would only complicate the issue, and denounced Manila's "illegal
occupation" of islands there.
Manila has asked the tribunal of the U.N. Convention on the
Law of the Sea (UNCLOS) to order a halt to China's activities
that the Philippines says violates the Southeast Asian nation's
sovereignty.
China's claims over islands, reefs and atolls in
resource-rich waters off its south coast and to the east of
mainland Southeast Asia set it directly against Vietnam and the
Philippines, while Brunei, Taiwan and Malaysia also lay claim to
parts.
Asked about the Philippines' move, Chinese Foreign Ministry
spokesman Hong Lei said its southern neighbour was occupying
some of China's islands in the South China Sea.
"China has consistently opposed the Philippines' illegal
occupation," he told a daily news briefing.
China supports talks, but only on a bilateral basis with the
countries directly involved, as previously agreed on by China
and members of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations
(ASEAN), Hong added.
"We hope that the relevant country honours its promises, and
... does not take any action to complicate or expand the
problem," he said, without elaborating.
It was not clear how the tribunal could help. While all its
decisions are binding on countries concerned, it has no power to
enforce them.
