BEIJING, March 31 China accused the Philippines
on Monday of deliberately provoking trouble in the South China
Sea by delivering supplies to a contested military outpost at
the same time as seeking international arbitration in the
dispute.
A Philippine vessel delivered food, water and fresh troops
to Second Thomas Shoal over the weekend, evading two Chinese
coastguard ships trying to block its path.
Raising the stakes over the South China Sea, the Philippines
filed a case against China on Sunday at an arbitration tribunal
in The Hague, subjecting Beijing to international legal scrutiny
over the waters for the first time.
Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Hong Lei said Manila, by
carrying out the delivery with reporters on the ship to record
the scene at the same the country was seeking arbitration, was
deliberately trying to create tension.
"This shows that the reason the Philippines is pushing the
international arbitration case is to conceal their plot to
illegally occupy Chinese territory and create trouble in the
South China Sea," Hong told a daily news briefing.
Hong repeated that China would never allow the Philippines
to occupy the shoal, called Ren'ai Reef by the Chinese, or build
infrastructure there.
"The Philippine side will certainly face consequences for
its provocative actions," he said, without elaborating.
Philippine President Benigno Aquino, speaking to reporters
on Monday, said he was not seeking confrontation.
"We are not here to challenge China, to provoke them into
any action, but I do believe that they should recognise we have
the right to defend our own interests," he said.
The U.S. State Department said all countries should respect
the right of any state to use dispute resolution mechanisms
under the Convention on the Law of the Sea, and called on all
parties to exercise restraint.
China says it neither recognises nor will participate in the
arbitration.
Hong said the United States was not a party to the dispute
and had said many times it would not take a position.
"We demand that the United States be as good as their word,
and do more to benefit peace and stability in the South China
Sea, not the opposite."
China displays its claims to the South China Sea on official
maps with a so-called nine-dash line that stretches deep into
the maritime heart of Southeast Asia.
Vietnam, Malaysia, Brunei and Taiwan also have claims to
parts of the potentially energy-rich waters.
(Reporting by Ben Blanchard; Additional reporting by Manny
Mogato in MANILA; Editing by Nick Macfie)