BEIJING Oct 18 China is preparing for trade talks with the Philippines during President Rodrigo Duterte's visit to China this week, a spokesman for China's ministry of commerce said on Tuesday.

Duterte was due to arrive in China later in the day with members of the Philippine business community to pave the way for what he calls a new commercial alliance.

China will look at expanding fruit imports from the Philippines in talks during Duterte's visit, commerce ministry spokesman Shen Danyang said at a news conference in Beijing. (Reporting by Yawen Chen; Editing by Kim Coghill)