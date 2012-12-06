HONG KONG Dec 6 PICC Group gained as
much as 6.3 percent in gray market trading on Thursday,
signalling expectations the Chinese state-owned insurer will
climb in its official debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on
Friday.
Shares in People's Insurance Company (Group) of China
(PICC), as the company is formally called, changed hands at
HK$3.64, up from the IPO price of HK$3.48, according to
PhillipMart, the pre-market trading platform of Phillip
Securities in Hong Kong. The stock traded at HK$3.7, up 6.3
percent, at the Bright Smart Securities pre-IPO platform.
Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages ahead of a
security being officially traded on an exchange.
The Chinese state-owned insurer priced its $3.1 billion IPO
near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$3.42-HK$4.03 per
share last week.
(Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)