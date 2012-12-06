HONG KONG Dec 6 PICC Group gained as much as 6.3 percent in gray market trading on Thursday, signalling expectations the Chinese state-owned insurer will climb in its official debut on the Hong Kong stock exchange on Friday.

Shares in People's Insurance Company (Group) of China (PICC), as the company is formally called, changed hands at HK$3.64, up from the IPO price of HK$3.48, according to PhillipMart, the pre-market trading platform of Phillip Securities in Hong Kong. The stock traded at HK$3.7, up 6.3 percent, at the Bright Smart Securities pre-IPO platform.

Gray market prices are quoted by brokerages ahead of a security being officially traded on an exchange.

The Chinese state-owned insurer priced its $3.1 billion IPO near the bottom of an indicative range of HK$3.42-HK$4.03 per share last week. (Reporting by Elzio Barreto; Editing by Chris Gallagher)