BEIJING Oct 14 A Chinese local official
photographed being given a piggyback by a villager while
visiting flood victims in Zhejiang province has been sacked
after the image caused public outrage online, state media
reported on Monday.
The picture was posted on microblogging site Sina Weibo in
the wake of Typhoon Fitow, according to Xinhua news agency. A
post accompanying it said the official had received the
piggyback because he was wearing expensive shoes.
The local government fired him from his position as director
of the construction office in nearby Sanqishi Township, Xinhua
reported.
However the local government said the villager had insisted
on carrying him across a pond rather than letting him remove his
shoes and walk barefoot.
China's ruling Communist Party has been engaging in a
crackdown on official corruption and excess. Greater access to
the Internet has given Chinese people a forum to publicise
cases.
