BRIEF-Home Capital reports changes to board of directors
* Home Capital announces changes to the board of directors: Alan Hibben to replace Gerald Soloway effective today
BEIJING, July 22 China's Ping An Insurance said on Wednesday it expects its first-half net profit to rise about 62 percent year on year due to steady growth at all its business segments and better investment returns.
The company reported net earnings at 21.36 billion yuan ($3.44 billion) in the first half of 2014.
As a result of China's recent stock market rout, regulators have come up with policies that include demanding that insurers invest more in the equity market.
China's insurance regulator said this month that the country's insurers have bought a total of 112.3 billion yuan ($18.09 billion) of equity since the stock market rout in the latest attempt by Beijing to calm investor sentiment.
Ping An reported last week its premium income at 212.1 bln yuan in the first half. (Reporting by Chen Aizhu, editing by Louise Heavens)
* EMC Insurance Group Inc reports 2017 first quarter results, and announces a presentation by management at the 2017 east coast ideas investor conference