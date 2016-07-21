(Adds details on damages, analyst comment on supply)
* Puguang pumping at 4 mln cu.m/day, vs 16 mln cu.m. in Feb
* Sinopec had scaled back output at Puguang due high cost
* Supply loss due to accident roughly 3 pct of China's gas
consumption
By Chen Aizhu
BEIJING, July 21 China's Sinopec Corp
has cut daily production from its largest domestic gas field
Puguang to 4 million cubic metres a day, just a quarter of its
production rate early this year, after a deadly landslide and
fire on a trunk gas pipeline.
The fire shut down a section of the 2,200 km (1,370
mile)Sichuan-East China pipeline on Wednesday, just two days
after Sinopec completed a 38-day maintenance programme at
Puguang, its first major overhaul since start-up in 2009.
Sinopec has estimated gas supply cuts to industrial and
residential users of about 14.8 million cubic metres a day
following the accident, roughly three percent of the country's
total daily gas consumption.
The government of Wuhan, the closest major city to the
damaged pipeline, said on Thursday that repair work would take
about a week.
Sinopec said it cut production at Puguang but did not say by
how much. The state-owned company said in February the field in
the southwestern province of Sichuan was producing at 16 million
cubic metres a day.
"It's not a totally a big surprise at this low production
level given the field just came back from maintenance," said
Chen Zhu, managing director of gas research at Beijing-based
consultancy SIA Energy.
Sinopec has been scaling back operations at Puguang since
around mid-2015 as its gas contains a high amount of poisonous
sulfide, leading to high development costs, industry experts
have said. The state energy giant has instead prioritized
production at a shale development nearby.
Sinopec said on Thursday commercial gas sales from Puguang,
which has an annual production capacity of 12 billion cubic
metres, have been cut to 2.2 million cubic metres a day. That
compared to 11.2 million cubic metres in February.
The accident followed days of heavy rainfall in mountainous
Enshi county in the central Chinese province of Hubei, with the
landslide triggering explosions and a fire in which two people
died.
Local media, citing villagers, said the fire "wiped out
several hundred metres of pipeline" and the flames continued for
more than 10 hours as rescuers tried to empty the remaining fuel
in the damaged pipeline.
Sinopec said it hoped to meet the supply gap for industrial
and residential users from supplies in storage and with gas from
PetroChina, the country's largest gas producer.
PetroChina operates a more extensive gas grid in
the southwest, with supplies gathered from Turkmenistan in
central Asia, northwest China, Sichuan, Chongqing as well as
from Myanmar.
PetroChina's flagship West-to-East pipeline project has
since 2015 established a swap mechanism with Sinopec's
Sichuan-East China project to cover supply disruptions from each
other.
(Reporting by Chen Aizhu; Editing by Richard Pullin)